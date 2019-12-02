|
TAYLOR, Mary Elizabeth. On November 30, 2019, in her 98th year, died at Mary Doyle. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug, loved mother of Jane and Eugene Sullivan, Ann (Sr Lucille), and Shirley and Bruce Roach. Cherished Grandma, Granny, Mamma, Great Grandma and Great Mamma of Adrian, Geraldine and Stephen, Rachael, Stephen and Julia, Helen and Matt and her nine great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10.30 am. Mary will be with her family at her daughter Ann's house, until prior to the funeral.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 2, 2019