HORTOP, Mary Helen (nee Anderson). Anderson Triplets 1937 - 2020 Passed away at Mary Doyle Rest Home on August 23, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of John and Rhonda, Roger and Sharon, and Sue. Loved Gran of Jaden, David, Zoe, Emily, Katie and Monique and Great Gran of Cody and Holly. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Due to the current funeral restrictions numbers are limited, so please RSVP to Terry Longley & Son on 8777873 or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or to the Hortop Family, C/- P.O Box 8210, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 26, 2020