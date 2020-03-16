|
LEGARTH, Mary Helen. On March 10, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved by Cherie and the late Stu, Yvonne and Murray, Vicki and Paul, and Craig and Lynne. Treasured Granny of Nicole and Shayne, Elise and Hamish. A special thank you to the staff at Cranford Hospice for their excellent care and support. In accordance with Mary's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Legarth Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2020