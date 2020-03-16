Home

POWERED BY

Mary Helen LEGARTH

Add a Memory
Mary Helen LEGARTH Notice
LEGARTH, Mary Helen. On March 10, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved by Cherie and the late Stu, Yvonne and Murray, Vicki and Paul, and Craig and Lynne. Treasured Granny of Nicole and Shayne, Elise and Hamish. A special thank you to the staff at Cranford Hospice for their excellent care and support. In accordance with Mary's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Legarth Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -