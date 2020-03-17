|
REID, Mary Joan (nee Franklin). Peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Summerset in the Vines, Havelock North, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Sid. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Faye (Nelson), Peter (Brisbane), Mark and Sue (Tauranga), Chris and Jo (Brisbane), Philip and Leith (Brisbane). Cherished sister of Betty (deceased) and Jack (deceased). Loved Grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A service for Joan will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2pm, followed by interment in the Hastings Lawn Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. Messages to the Reid family, C/O 100 Princes Street, Nelson 7010 or john. [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 17, 2020