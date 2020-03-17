Home

POWERED BY

Mary Joan (Franklin) REID

Add a Memory
Mary Joan (Franklin) REID Notice
REID, Mary Joan (nee Franklin). Peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Summerset in the Vines, Havelock North, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Sid. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Faye (Nelson), Peter (Brisbane), Mark and Sue (Tauranga), Chris and Jo (Brisbane), Philip and Leith (Brisbane). Cherished sister of Betty (deceased) and Jack (deceased). Loved Grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A service for Joan will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2pm, followed by interment in the Hastings Lawn Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. Messages to the Reid family, C/O 100 Princes Street, Nelson 7010 or john. [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -