Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Mary Margaret (Margaret) ROBERTSON

Mary Margaret (Margaret) ROBERTSON
ROBERTSON, Mary Margaret (Margaret). Peacefully at Mt Herbert Rest Home on October 8, 2019. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rufus Robertson. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in- law of David and Genevieve, Andrew and Sheree. Loved Grandma of Brittany, Sidonie, Claire, Jack, Kaleb (deceased) and Ashlee. Special thanks to Pat Oldfield, Lynne Wall, The staff of Mt Herbert Rest Home and Dr Daun. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St John's Church, 45 Kenilworth Street, Waipawa on Monday, October 21, at 1.30pm followed by burial at Waipawa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Waipukurau SPCA would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019
