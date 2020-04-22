|
CHAN, Mary (May) Owen (nee Bulkeley Williams). Passed peacefully aged 94 on April 16, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. Beloved wife to Hong Yow Chan (deceased). Much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma who will be greatly missed by all her extended family and many loved ones. We would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and caregivers who treated her with such affection and compassion in her final days at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. We are forever grateful. Due to the current restrictions a private cremation took place on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 22, 2020