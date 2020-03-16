Home

Sister Mary R.N.D.M. (Sister Mary of Nazareth) FRAWLEY

Sister Mary R.N.D.M. (Sister Mary of Nazareth) FRAWLEY Notice
FRAWLEY, Sister Mary R.N.D.M. (Sister Mary of Nazareth). On Thursday March 12, 2020, peacefully at Nazareth House. Dearly loved Sister of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions. Mary was a blessing to many and will be remembered with gratitude and affection. Rest in Peace Special thanks to Helen McQuarters, Margaret McGowan, and the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House. Requiem Mass for Sister Mary will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Wednesday, March 18 at 11.00am followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road. A Vigil service will be held at the Church on Tuesday, March 17 at 4.00pm
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2020
