SINCLAIR, Mary Patricia. On April 16, 2019, at Gracelands Resthome. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reverend Ron Sinclair. Very precious mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Gary Harlen (Hastings), Karen and the late Michael Phillips, Grant and Karen Sinclair (Palmerston North). Very special Grandma of Joshua, Monique and Odette Harlen, and her many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family are most grateful to the staff at Ward 4, Hawke's Bay Hospital and the staff of Gracelands Resthome, for their care of Mary. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday, May 20 at 10:00am, followed by a private burial. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Sinclair Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 18, 2019