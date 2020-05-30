|
|
WALDIN, Maryanne Percival. Maryanne passed away peacefully at Rawhiti Estate Auckland on May 27, 2020. Much loved wife of Hugh (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Mark, John and Penny, Bruce and Sarah, Belinda and Alan. Loved sister of John, Hamish and Nigel Kynoch. Loved Gran to her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to be held in Hawke's Bay when gathering restrictions allow.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2020