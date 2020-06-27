|
|
WALDIN, Maryanne Percival. Maryanne passed away peacefully at Rawhiti Estate, Auckland on May 27, 2020. Much loved wife of Hugh (deceased). Loved mother of Fiona, John, Bruce and Belinda. Loved sister of John, Hamish and Nigel Kynoch. Loved Gran and Great Gran. As per her wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service celebrating Mum's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020