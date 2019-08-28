Home

Matthew John. FARRELL

Matthew John. FARRELL Notice
FARRELL, Matthew John. 1933 - 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 24. Beloved father of Denis (deceased), Christopher, Stephen, Brandan and Keiren. Much loved grandfather of Alicia, Sylkin, Gareth, Liam and Holly. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10.30am. The Rosary will be recited in the church on Thursday, August 29 at 5.30pm. All messages to the Farrell Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 28, 2019
