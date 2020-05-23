Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen GERBES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Estelle GERBES

Add a Memory
Maureen Estelle GERBES Notice
GERBES, Maureen Estelle. Passed away peacefully at Colwyn House, Hastings. Wife of the late Albert Gerbes. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Sandra, Wayne and Yvonne, Debbie (deceased). Adored Grandmother of Reece, Nathan, Tamra, Vaughan, Matthew, Emma and Brendan. Great Grandmother of many. Sister of Betty and Barry (both deceased) The family wish to thank Colwyn House for the care they showed Mum. A private service has taken place. Messages to the Gerbes family can be sent to P O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -