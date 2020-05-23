|
GERBES, Maureen Estelle. Passed away peacefully at Colwyn House, Hastings. Wife of the late Albert Gerbes. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Sandra, Wayne and Yvonne, Debbie (deceased). Adored Grandmother of Reece, Nathan, Tamra, Vaughan, Matthew, Emma and Brendan. Great Grandmother of many. Sister of Betty and Barry (both deceased) The family wish to thank Colwyn House for the care they showed Mum. A private service has taken place. Messages to the Gerbes family can be sent to P O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020