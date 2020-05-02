|
TURNER, Maureen Gladys (nee Lansdown). Passed away on April 26, 2020, one day after her 86th Birthday. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Dave for 63 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronnie and Vicki; Bruce and Lorraine; Christine (deceased); Joanne and Greg Turner; Paul and Karen; Megan and Mark Turton. Respected Nana and Maureen to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke Community Hospital comfort fund would be appreciated. A private cremation has been held with a public memorial service to follow, date to be advised. All communications to the "Turner Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020