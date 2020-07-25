|
|
LENNARD, Maureen Gwenyth (Mo). Passed away on July 22, 2020. Loved wife of Rieth Lennard (deceased). Deeply loved mother of Michael, Simon and Benedict. Grandmother of Alexandra Hollis and Tara Lennard. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier on Wednesday, July 29 at 12.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lennard Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 25, 2020