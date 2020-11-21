|
PETERSE, Maureen Lesley. Passed away on November 15, 2020, formerly of Haumoana, lately of 4 Mercer Street, Whangarei, Aged 92 years. Adored mother of Sue and Judy, loved mother-in-law of Nigel, and grandmother to Karl and Renee Willis, Andy and Rava Willis, Chris and Lucinda Isaac, Ryan, Scott and Sian Parry. Great Grandmother to Cameron and Maia Willis, Thomas and Kate Willis, and Imogen Isaac. A private cremation has already taken place at her request. Any messages to: 54 Creswick Terrace, Northland, Wellington.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020