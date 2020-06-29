Home

Maureen Lorriane FAU

Maureen Lorriane FAU Notice
FAU, Maureen Lorriane. Left peacefully on June 27, 2020 at Princess Alexandra, aged 75 years. Loved and devoted wife of the late Tui. Much loved and treasured sister of Maxine, John (deceased), Dick (deceased), Billy (deceased), Thelma, Joyce, Marie, Maurice (deceased), Murray and Mervin (deceased). Loved sister-in-law, aunty, great and great great aunty. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Maureen's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, July 2 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Fau Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 29, 2020
