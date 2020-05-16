|
LEE, Maurice John (Buck). Buck left on his final adventure on May 15, 2020. Buck was a fiercely loyal man with the greatest of love for his family. Dearly loved husband of Anne (Byrnie). Much loved father, father-in-law and best Poppa ever of Bronwyn, Guy, Max and Van Erickson and Rebecca, Ryan and William Metcalfe. Very loved son, Uncle, brother and brother- in-law to Lynn and Jim, Butch and Jo, Colleen and Bill, Vinnie and Sue, Richard and Sue, Michael and Lynn. Buck worked hard his entire life, was humble, loved fishing and travelling with his mates, and making swords, guns and shields for his grandsons who were his greatest joy in life. A private family cremation will be held. A celebration of Buck's life with all his family and friends will be held in the near future, details to follow. Messages to the Lee Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 16, 2020