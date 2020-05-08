|
HYDE, Mavis Audrey (nee Stewart). Passed away May 5, 2020 at Duart Rest Home, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan Hyde (RNZAF) and mother of Nigel (deceased) and Stewart. Loved Nana of Amanda, Katherine and Christopher and Great Nan of Caiden and Kaleb. Loved sister of the late Lois Liley and sister-in-law of the late Fred Liley and auntie 'Sardie' of John (deceased) and Margaret, Suzanne and Don, Michael and Janette, Cherie and Ian, David and Lynette. Dear friend of Caroline, Marg. Dennis, Rex and Judith Private cremation. No service due to lockdown restrictions. Sincere thanks to the staff at Duart for their kind care during the last 10 months. Will be sadly missed
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 8, 2020