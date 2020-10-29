|
NUGENT, Mavis Helen (May) (nee Boardman). Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 in Taupo, in her 88th year. A dearly loved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Denis and Janet. Such a very proud grandmother of Logan, Denby, Connor, Sean and her grand-babies in Heaven (Tyler and Curtis) and more recently, a brand-new great grandmother of Hanna-May. Mavis will be privately farewelled by her immediate family, as was her wish. Sincere and heart-felt thank you to the caring staff at Liston Heights Rest Home. You're free to fly now darling - at last, free to fly
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2020