SELLWOOD, Max Stanley. Peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, aged 80 years. Finally reunited with his beloved Olive (Precious). Loved dad of Tom. Adored step- dad of Louise and Steve Parsons. Cherished Poppa of Sarah and Olivia, Max and Charlie, and Maggie and Leo. A special thanks to the staff at Glady's Mary Rest Home for all their care and support. In respect of Max's wishes a private cremation has been held. Due to current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. Details to be advised. Messages to the Sellwood family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 26, 2020