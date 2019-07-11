Home

Maxine Inga GUNDERSEN

Maxine Inga GUNDERSEN Notice
GUNDERSEN, Maxine Inga. On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 75 years. Loved and cherished mother of Tracey, Craig (deceased) and Kelly. Mother-in-law to Jeff and much loved Nana of Jared , Samantha, Natasha, and Jessica. Loved sister of Robin, Faye (both deceased) and Colleen. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Muscular Dystrophy NZ and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Maxine's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Thursday July 18, at 1.30 pm followed by an interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2019
