Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Munroe Street,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Henry Francis (Max) PARKER

Add a Memory
Maxwell Henry Francis (Max) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Maxwell Henry Francis (Max). Passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Cranford Hospice. Aged 72 years. Best friend and devoted husband of Denise. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Sharleen and John, Kylie and Steve (deceased), Carl (deceased), and Bradley (deceased). Treasured Grandad of Karl, Matthew, Joshua, and Alex. Loved brother of the late Micheal. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Cranford Hospice. A service for Max will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 4 Munroe Street, Napier on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Denise Parker, C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -