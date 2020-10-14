Home

Melville John . (Mel) KING


1932 - 2020
Melville John . (Mel) KING Notice
KING, Melville John (Mel). 12.05.1932 - 11.10.2020 Much loved husband of Burnice. Loved father and father-in- law of John and Julia, Mike and Laura, Julie, Kim and Paul, and Mark. Special G Pa to Ora and loved grandad of Rio, Samaia, Dante, Michael, Alexander, Finley, Edie, Hunter, Alexander, Niall, and Cain. A warm thank you to the Management and Staff at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care. Memorial service details to be published at a later date. Messages to the 'King Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 14, 2020
