|
|
KING, Melville John (Mel). 12.05.1932-11.10.2020. Much loved husband of Burnice. Loved father and father-in- law of John and Julia, Mike and Laura, Julie, Kim and Paul, and Mark. Special G Pa to Ora and loved grandad of Rio, Samaia, Dante, Michael, Alexander, Finley, Edie, Hunter, Alexander, Niall, and Cain. A warm thank you to the Management and Staff at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care. A memorial service for Mel will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to the 'King Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2020