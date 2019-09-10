|
VAN ROOYEN, Memory Dawn. Passed away at home surrounded by her family, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Johan. Mother to the late Johan Junior, Barbara, Thea, Christo, Zelda, Marius and Elroy. A well respected and loved mother-in-law. Most adorable, funny, and special Ouma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Memory's life will be held in St Francis Co- Operating Church, 10 Ferry Road, Clive on Thursday, September 12 at 11.00am. Messages to the Van Rooyen Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019