Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Resources
More Obituaries for Mercer HOPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mercer Beatson HOPE

Notice Condolences

Mercer Beatson HOPE Notice
HOPE, Mercer Beatson. Peacefully passed away on June 17, 2019 aged 88 years after a lengthy illness. Loved husband of the late Rosemary. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Tony, Judith and Nigel, Chris and Debbie. Cherished grandad of Aaron and Fiona, Hayden, Sarah, and Angus, Jason and Nicole. Special great Grandad to Oscar, Arlo, Phoebe and Rhys. Heartfelt thanks to Doctor Beacham, Villa 4 and 6 at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital, the staff of Waiapu House and care givers. Celebration of Mercer's life will be held at the Cheval Room, HB Race Course Friday June 21, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers a donations made be to Ozanam House, Palmerston North. Message to the Hope Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.