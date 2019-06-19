|
|
HOPE, Mercer Beatson. Peacefully passed away on June 17, 2019 aged 88 years after a lengthy illness. Loved husband of the late Rosemary. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Tony, Judith and Nigel, Chris and Debbie. Cherished grandad of Aaron and Fiona, Hayden, Sarah, and Angus, Jason and Nicole. Special great Grandad to Oscar, Arlo, Phoebe and Rhys. Heartfelt thanks to Doctor Beacham, Villa 4 and 6 at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital, the staff of Waiapu House and care givers. Celebration of Mercer's life will be held at the Cheval Room, HB Race Course Friday June 21, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers a donations made be to Ozanam House, Palmerston North. Message to the Hope Family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2019