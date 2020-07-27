Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rakautatahi Marae
Snee Rd
Takapau
View Map
Burial
Following Services
O Kahukura Urupa. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ Waipukurau
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mere WATENE-HAPUKU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mere Itoko Kit WATENE-HAPUKU

Add a Memory
Mere Itoko Kit WATENE-HAPUKU Notice
WATENE-HAPUKU, Mere Itoko Kit. Daughter of the late Te Pohuka Roley Hapuku and Erena Jones. Passed away suddenly on Friday July 24, 2020, aged 58 years. Beloved sister of Luke Jones (deceased), Hiki and Garry, Roley and Mabel, Riana and Michael, Carlos, and Vanessa. Loving mother of Erena, and Riana, and loving Nanny of Jahnaiya, Taeisha, Terelle, Jayme, and Grant. Mere is lying at Rakautatahi Marae, Snee Rd, Takapau where her service will be held tomorrow Tuesday July 28, at 11am. We will then take Mere to her final resting place at O Kahukura Urupa. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mere's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -