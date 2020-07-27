|
WATENE-HAPUKU, Mere Itoko Kit. Daughter of the late Te Pohuka Roley Hapuku and Erena Jones. Passed away suddenly on Friday July 24, 2020, aged 58 years. Beloved sister of Luke Jones (deceased), Hiki and Garry, Roley and Mabel, Riana and Michael, Carlos, and Vanessa. Loving mother of Erena, and Riana, and loving Nanny of Jahnaiya, Taeisha, Terelle, Jayme, and Grant. Mere is lying at Rakautatahi Marae, Snee Rd, Takapau where her service will be held tomorrow Tuesday July 28, at 11am. We will then take Mere to her final resting place at O Kahukura Urupa. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2020