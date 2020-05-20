|
LEIPST, Merrie Lavinia. (nee Giddens). Of Taradale. On May 19, 2020 peacefully at Atawhai. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Graeme Gowan, John (deceased) and Cherie, Alan and Jenny, Barry and Barbara, Paul (deceased), Shona and Kevin Otter, Karen and Alan Dibley, Joanne and Colin Campbell. Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wish to thank all at Atawhai for their wonderful care, love and support for Merrie over many years. A private family service for Merrie (in accordance with restrictions) will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 at 11.00am This will be livestreamed via www.dunstalls.co. nz/merrieleipst Merrie will be buried with her beloved Tom at the Taradale Services Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Leipst family C/- P. O. Box 1055, Napier 4140. Tributes can be left on Merrie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2020