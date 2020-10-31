Home

Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
Corner of Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale, Napier
Mervyn Francis (Merv) RIGBY

Mervyn Francis (Merv) RIGBY Notice
RIGBY, Mervyn Francis (Merv). Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and number one cook to Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Brian Medland, Debbie and Warren Tuck, and Steven and Jolie. Treasured Pop of Matt (deceased), Caine and Gem, and Kelsie. Brother and brother- in-law of Margaret and Ian Workman, and Ray and the late Bev Rigby. A memorial service for Merv will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the 'Rigby Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2020
