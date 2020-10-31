|
RIGBY, Mervyn Francis (Merv). Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and number one cook to Janet. Loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Brian Medland, Debbie and Warren Tuck, and Steven and Jolie. Treasured Pop of Matt (deceased), Caine and Gem, and Kelsie. Brother and brother- in-law of Margaret and Ian Workman, and Ray and the late Bev Rigby. A memorial service for Merv will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the 'Rigby Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2020