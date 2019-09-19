Home

PATTERSON, Mervyn Frederick (Sam). Passed away at his home Tuesday September 17, 2019. Much loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father of Mark and Raewyn, Neil and Juli, Bec and Shane. Loved Pa of Keryn, Ashley and Cam, Samantha, Dani and Troy. A graveside service on Tuesday October 8, Waipawa Cemetary at 11am to lay both Jean and Sam to rest, as per Jean and Sams instructions. 'Enjoy dancing and all the things you're so great at all your life, with the love of your life again'
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2019
