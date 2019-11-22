|
PRYOR, Mervyn Sydney. On November 19, 2019, aged 93 years. Loved husband of the late Val. Loved father and father-in-law of Lynley and Brian (Timaru), Heather and John (Cromwell), Allison and John (Hastings) and Glenys and Gordon (California). Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of Michael, Vanessa, Wayne, Julianne, Katie, Mark, Chris, James, Fraser, Alex, Helena, Owen, and Jamie. A service for Mervyn will be held at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation. A tribute to Mervyn or messages to his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o P.O.Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 22, 2019