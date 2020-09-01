Home

Mervyn William BATEMAN

Mervyn William BATEMAN Notice
BATEMAN, Mervyn William. Peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the HB Hospital. Aged 64 years. Loved son of Shirley Lewis and the late Brian Bateman. Cherished brother of Anne Curtin. Loved grandad of Michael, Jade, Caleb, Courtney, Hayley, Jacob and his two greats, Olivia and Riley. A special thanks to the staff and team at the HB Hospital for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Merv will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions only 100 will be permitted to attend and the family have asked that you RSVP to 06 878 5149. Messages to the Bateman family can be sent to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 1, 2020
