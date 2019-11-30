|
WEBSTER, Michael Charles Parata (Mike). Of Marton. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Aged 67 years. Loved husband and best friend of Marg. Father and father-in- law of Nick and Bec, Hamish, and Andrew. Adored Grandpa of Lucas, Max, and Millie. Will be Sorely Missed. Messages to the Webster family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Marton would be appreciated and can be left in the Church entrance. Family and friends are invited to a service for Mike at St Stephens Anglican Church, Maunder Street, Marton. On Tuesday December 4, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 30, 2019