HYDE, Michael Edward (Mike). Sunrise 8.2.1950 - Sunset 25.11.2020 Downed tools, and took the apron off for the last time. Promoted to the top shed, to rejoin his parents Claude and Vera, and sisters Margaret, Trish and Kathleen. "Darling" and best friend of Sonia. Leading hand, advisor, mentor, mate and Dad of Nina and Jamie, Brad and Gem. Adored Poppa/ Popsicle/Popstar/Bop of Tyler, Noah, Macy, Poesy, and Nate. A loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many others. A huge thanks to the team at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their unwavering care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, a donation to buy the staff a treat would be beauty! To celebrate Mike's promotion, get your best strides and frocks on, for a bit of a do. Site meeting is at the Napier War Memorial Conference Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by smoko. Messages to the Hyde Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020