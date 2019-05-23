Resources More Obituaries for Michael ATAERA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Frank. ATAERA

Notice ATAERA, Michael Frank. Passed away May 1st 2019. We would like to express our sincere thank you to everyone who comforted us over our sad time and gave Dad such a beautiful send off. There were so many people who worked behind the scenes, preparing our home for Dad to return to. The Otane Sports Club for your tireless work through the duration of Dad's Tangi "thank you". The Pukehou Marae Whanau who organised the Marae for us, the Ministers and those on the Paepae, Kai karonga and Kai waiata, the cooks and waitresses - thank you. All Dad's friends, colleagues whanau who contributed in some way thank you. Those who travelled near and far, those who gave koha, food, flowers, cards, the many messages and their time was overwhelming. Those who were with us 24/7 thank you so much. The CHB District nurses and Naa thank you. Those who kept our business running words cannot thank you enough. We loved Dad so much but didn't realise how many others lives Dad had touched until that day! Please accept this as our personal thank you to you all. Rangi Maria and Sonia, Stephen and Krystle, John and Waiora, Rueben and Nicola, Azz Stacy and Nana, Moana and Harley. "Families are Forever" Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2019