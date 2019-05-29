|
|
GELDARD, Michael (Mike). Passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2019, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Heather. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Matthew and Andrea, and Andrew. Proud Poppa of Robyn, Alyssa, and Tessa. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice and/or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Mike will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, May 31 at 2.30pm. Messages to the Geldard Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 29, 2019