SEVERINSEN, Michael Joe. Unexpectedly at Hawkes Bay Hospital on October 15, 2020, aged 65 years. Loved father of Karl, Marc, Amber and Matthew. Proud Koro of Abe, Oscar, Maata, Laila, Olive and Miley. A service for Michael will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, Waipukurau on Tuesday October 20 at 12 noon followed by burial at Makaretu Cemetery. Messages to :- The Severinsen Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 17, 2020