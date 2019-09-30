Home

Michael Jude (Moose) WALSH

Michael Jude (Moose) WALSH Notice
WALSH, Michael Jude (Moose). On September 27, 2019 at Hastings Cranford Hospice passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, aged 59. Loved husband of Katherine. Much loved dad of Paul, Hayden and Logan, and Pop pop to Lilly. Special thanks to Russell and the team at Deakin Motors for the support throughout his short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hastings Cranford hospice. Moose's funeral service will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Gordon Road, Hastings on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11am. Followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Walsh family can be left online at www.tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2019
