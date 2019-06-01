TOPHAM, Michael Norman (Mike, "Slim") Peacefully, at home Monday May 27, 2019. Most dearly loved husband, rock and soulmate of Pat (Trish) nee O'Leary. Thank you Mike for the loving, care, and laughter we have shared over the past 47 years. The Armchair Rugby Referee has left the building.... Treasured son of the late Iona. Loved Brother-in-law of Robyn and Gary Borland, fun Uncle to Bridget and Dave, Gabby and Lewis and Great Uncle of little Leah. To his best mate Brian, heartfelt thanks for decades of unconditional friendship, for the good times shared and your unwavering support over recent months. Special thanks to all the carers at Hospice, NASC, and Access and extreme appreciation to the outstanding teams at A.A.U and the Medical Day Unit at Hawke's Bay District Health Board. You are amazing. Cremated and privately farewelled in accordance with Mike's wishes. "Over the sea to Skye" Messages to 25 Lorne Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings. 4120 or Phone 8798.215. Thank you. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary