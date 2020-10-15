|
O'SHEA, Michael Patrick. After fighting his battle against cancer for the past year, Mike passed away at Hastings Hospital on October 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Much loved father of Katrina, Sam and Josh. Adored Popa of Toni, Alivia, Clayton, Alana, Ashden, Willa, Chelsea, Creed, Lakyn and Indie. Loved brother of Liz, Ady and Sue, Steve and Lee. Mike will be forever missed by all who knew him. A service will be held at Bev Ridges on York, Tamatea on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 15, 2020