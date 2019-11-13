|
WINTER, Michael Ralph (Mike). Passed away peacefully at Hawkes Bay Hospital on November 10, 2019. Aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Carl and Susie, and Sue and Shane. Loved grandad of Rosie and Mark, Lisa and Sam and Stephanie and Jamie, and Popa of Riley, Brooklyn, Baxter and Mila. A private cremation has been held. Many thanks to Dr Mark Peterson and staff at Taradale Medical and doctors and nursing staff at AT&R ward Hawkes Bay Hospital for your wonderful care. In lieu of flowers a donation to St Johns Ambulance Service in Mike's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2019