Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Michael Stewart ONZM MORRIS

Michael Stewart ONZM MORRIS Notice
MORRIS, Michael Stewart, ONZM 26 May, 1935 - 20 June, 2019 As a founding partner in the modern Te Mata Estate, Michael's personal and professional contribution over more than 45 years has been magnificent. Our thoughts are with the entire Morris family at this time. A service to celebrate his inspiring life will be held at 1.30pm Tuesday June 25, Cedarwood, 17 - 21 Parata St Waikanae. At Michael's request, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research appreciated. In sorrow, The Buck Family, and team at Te Mata Estate Winery Ltd
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2019
