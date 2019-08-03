Home

WHITE, Michael Thomas. Michael, aged 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 29. A most loved son of the late Walter (Snow) and Pat. Michael was much loved by his many relatives in Australia and throughout NZ and such a huge number of friends. The suddenness has caused shock and disbelief for all. According to Michael's wishes he has been cremated privately. To share stories, celebrate Michael's life, to give and receive support there will be an informal gathering, a Wake, at 11am on Saturday, August 17 at The Lychway Lounge, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North. Bring your anecdotes and let us all learn more, from each other, about the many faces of Michael. To his Harley friends please bring your bikes to honour Michael. Any questions etc can come to Adrianne 027 2836317 or [email protected] Sleep peacefully Michael.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 3, 2019
