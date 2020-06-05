|
SLAY, Michael William Allan (Mike). MRAC Born Haifa, Palestine February 13, 1940. Passed Peacefully on June 3, 2020 at home, Havelock North, surrounded by his loving girls. Treasured soulmate and precious husband of 52 years of his Pammy (nee Gardner). Cherished Dad of Andrea (Christchurch), Janine (Melbourne) and Karen (Te Puke). Inspiring Grandy of Zoe and Kaleb; Daniel and Luke; Ayden, Elyssa and Jamie. Respected father-in- law and friend of Steve, Brian and Brett. Loved son of Malcom and Bea and brother of Wendy (deceased) and John (Netherlands). "He maketh me to lie down in green pastures" Funeral details to follow.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 5, 2020