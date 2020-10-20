Home

Michael William EDMONDS

Michael William EDMONDS Notice
EDMONDS, Michael William. Mike, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 passed away after a long brave struggle at the age of 77. Dearly loved husband of Lesley Winifred. Much loved father and father-in- law of David and Sarah, Richard and Tracy, Bryce and Alena. Cherished Grandad Snowy of Albie, William, Sophie, Lily, Jasmin and Natalie. Beloved Uncle of Grant and Sue, Brett and Jan and Adele. A special friend to many. A funeral service for Mike will be held at St Luke's in Havelock North at 12.30pm on Wednesday, October 21 followed by a private cremation. A big thank you to the team of Ward A2 and the palliative care team at Hastings Hospital for their care and respect of Mike. Our thanks also to St John staff for their ongoing support. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St Johns. All messages to be sent to Edmonds family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 20, 2020
