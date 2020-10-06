|
KINGI, Michael William (Mike/Hog). Peacefully on October 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Loved father and father-in- law of Tracy Remihana, Stephen and Heleana Waerea, and Christina and Joseph Nepia. Grandfather of Sheena, Paige, Brooklyn, and Aaron. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Robert (deceased), Pauline Kingi, Sandy and Bill Rogers, Raewyn and Bruce Aranui, and Les Lenden and Trev Taurima. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at the Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Kingi Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 6, 2020