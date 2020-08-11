Home

Michelle (Minnie) RATIMA

Michelle (Minnie) RATIMA Notice
RATIMA, Michelle (Minnie), 26.08.1964 - 09.08.2020 Dearly loved mother of Jackson, Anaru, Soraya, Duran, Presley, Darian, Tiakitai and Diana; loving sister of Garth, Ratt (deceased), Dumpy, Jaqui, Glibert, Mal, Christine, Ri (deceased), Bubba, Mali, Clifford. Daughter of Garth and Erena (both deceased). Precious grandmother and great grandmother and special friend of many. HB Today Person of the Year, 2017. Minnie is lying at Tangoio Marae, August 10-12. Final service (Nehu) 11 am Wednesday, August 12.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 11, 2020
