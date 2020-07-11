|
SLAY, Mike. Pam and her girls sincerely thank friends and Mike's colleagues for their untiring love and support over the last few months. For the kind words and messages, cards, flowers, food and hampers, generous donations to Cranford and other acts of kindness; we are extremely grateful. To the many who attended Mike's final farewell, we truly appreciate your support. To the wonderful staff at Cranford, carers Laura and Mary, Dr Hayley, Rev Jan Tapper and Summerset staff and residents - a big thank you. Your support and kindness has been overwhelming. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgment.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2020