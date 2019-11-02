|
|
PARKER-REID, Mildred. Went to her Lord on October 29, 2019 at Gracelands Rest Home in her 98th year. (Formerly of St Lukes Village Napier.) Wife of the late Jack Parker (Takapau) and of the late Charlie Reid. Mildred is survived by Joan Parker, Allan and Kay Parker, cherished daughter- in-law Irene Parker (deceased), Beryl and Dennis Smith, Lois Sherning, Nona (deceased), Rob Minton and Mildred's 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A service for Mildred will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Church Road, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11am. Messages to the Parker family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 2, 2019