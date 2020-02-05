|
LAWLER, Millicent Ann (nee Satchwell). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved Mum and mother-in- law to Karen and Marc Freed (Australia), Michelle and Andy Robertson, Micheal, Sandra and Nigel Bassett, Belinda, Melanie (Australia). Much loved Nana to Jasmin, Melissa, Daniel, Bradley, Cody, Ayrton, Matthew, Laura, Sophie, Brittany, Bayley, Abby, Kayla, Emma, Sanara and nine great grandchildren. Special friend to Robyn and Tui. Many thanks to the caring staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Ann's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, February 7 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lawler Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 5, 2020